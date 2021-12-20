Special Report: COVID Policy Lessons

COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the way the world operates.

Millions of workplaces and education centers were closed, staff and students were forced to work remotely. For many people, the arrangement was exceptionally challenging, juggling full-time work, home schooling and increased domestic duties.

Women, in particular, shouldered a disproportionate share of the burden. The economic downturn enhanced income problems for large portions of the global population. Healthcare, already under pressure, moved to crisis mode.

Existing inequalities became exacerbated, and sometimes COVID brought out the worst of humanity, emphasizing society's fracture lines.

But amid the doom, came kernels of hope. In some documented cases, policy responses to the pandemic actually reduced inequalities. These may provide lessons for the world when we emerge from the pandemic, demonstrating a pathway to a more equitable future.

REALITY CHECK More than 1 billion children are at risk of falling behind due to school closures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 (UNICEF).

As of 19th December, more than 37 million students were learning from home. At its peak, more than 1.1 billion students were forced from the classroom (UNESCO).

In OECD countries, more than 80 per cent of people have internet access. This compares with less than 20 per cent in sub-Saharan Africa (Our World in Data).

Women were hit harder by the pandemic in Australia. They represent 53 per cent of people employed in directly affected industries and 65 per cent of workers in secondarily affected industries. (HILDA).

Telehealth appointments rocketed to 78 times higher in April than in February 2020. They have since stabilized at 38 times the pre-pandemic rate (McKinsey).

BIG IDEAS Quote attributable to Tania Dey, Research Economist at the South Australian Centre for Economic Studies (SACES) at the University of Adelaide: "Investing in childcare pays off for governments. Universal childcare would cost the Australian government A$12 billion, but boost GDP by A$27 billion." Quote attributable to Michael Phillips is the Associate Professor of Digital Transformation in the Faculty of Education, Monash University: "Online learning during COVID was reported "hell" for many parents and teachers. But for tens of thousands of students around the world, attending face-to-face classes is not an option, even when a pandemic isn't occurring." Quote attributable to Yong Zhao, Foundation Distinguished Professor in the School of Education at the University of Kansas: "If remote learning can take place globally, there is no need to constrain students to the traditional classroom where teachers are the only knowledge authority.

Students could personalize learning based on their own interests and strengths using globally available resources. A student in Vietnam could join a French classroom for language lessons; or an Australian student could join a Japanese art class.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)