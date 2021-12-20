Left Menu

CAQM lifts curbs on construction work in Delhi-NCR, truck entry in capital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 12:47 IST
CAQM lifts curbs on construction work in Delhi-NCR, truck entry in capital
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday lifted the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR in view of an improvement in air quality and meteorological forecast.

The central air quality panel had on Friday allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in classes 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect.

It had also said that physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27. ''The CAQM considering the improvement in air quality and meteorological forecast allows the resumption of C&D activities in NCR and also the entry of trucks into Delhi with immediate effect,'' the panel tweeted on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021