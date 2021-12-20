CAQM lifts curbs on construction work in Delhi-NCR, truck entry in capital

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday lifted the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR in view of an improvement in air quality and meteorological forecast.

The central air quality panel had on Friday allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in classes 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect.

It had also said that physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27. ''The CAQM considering the improvement in air quality and meteorological forecast allows the resumption of C&D activities in NCR and also the entry of trucks into Delhi with immediate effect,'' the panel tweeted on Monday.

