Left Menu

Delhi Cabinet approves setting up of Delhi Teachers’ University

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 14:11 IST
Delhi Cabinet approves setting up of Delhi Teachers’ University
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved setting up of Delhi Teachers' University, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced.

The university will offer a four-year integrated teacher education programme after Class 12, in which BA and BEd, BSc and Bed, and BCom and BEd courses will be incorporated.

"The cabinet approved the proposal today and bill in this regard will be brought in the next session of Delhi Assembly," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

While pursuing the course, those enrolled in the university will be attached to Delhi government schools for training purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021