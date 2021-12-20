President Kovind to visit Kerala from December 21 to 24
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kerala from December 21 to 24, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.
The President will address the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod on Tuesday.
On December 22, he will witness an operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.
The President will unveil a statue of P N Panicker in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, the statement said.
