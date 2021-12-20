Pondicherry University extends last date for admission to PG courses till Dec 30

Puducherry Dec 20 (PTI): The last date for submission of applications for various postgraduate, diploma and five-year integrated courses for the academic year 2021-2022 in the university has been extended till December 30.

Announcing this on Monday, Assistant Registrar of Puducherry University K Mahesh said in a press release that candidates intending to join the courses may contact directly the Heads of Departments concerned for spot admission.

