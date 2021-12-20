Left Menu

Adityanath and BJP copying AAP: Kejriwal on UP govt's happiness curriculum for schools

Updated: 20-12-2021 18:59 IST
Adityanath and BJP copying AAP: Kejriwal on UP govt's happiness curriculum for schools
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over the Uttar Pradesh government's move to introduce ‘happiness curriculum’ in primary schools, saying the Yogi Adityanath dispensation is copying the AAP government.

Preparations are underway to implement ‘happiness curriculum’ in primary schools of Uttar Pradesh, on the lines of Chhattisgarh and Delhi, under a pilot project aimed at making students more sensitive towards nature, society and the country.

The course is being developed keeping in mind the geographical and cultural conditions of Uttar Pradesh, state in-charge (happiness curriculum) Saurabh Malviya told PTI on Sunday.

The happiness curriculum will be introduced for the students of classes 1 to 8 as it will enable them to connect with themselves, family, society, nature and the country, Malviya said, adding that children will be taught meditation as well.

Reacting to the move, Kerjriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), tweeted: ''What? Yogi ji and BJP copying AAP?'' The AAP dispensation under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had introduced the happiness curriculum for students of government schools in Delhi in July 2018 with a vision to strengthen the foundations of happiness and well-being through a 35-minute class daily from kindergartens to class 8.

Calling the happiness curriculum a “massive success” few months ago, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia claimed that as many as 16 lakh children in Delhi schools start their day with mindfulness every day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

