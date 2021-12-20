Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:10 IST
Applications open for Reliance Foundation scholarships
Reliance Foundation on Monday said its scholarship programme to support 100 undergraduate and postgraduate tech students is open for application.

First-year undergraduate and postgraduate students from institutes across India pursuing degree programmes in artificial intelligence, computer sciences, mathematics and computing, and electrical and/or electronics engineering are eligible to apply, it said in a statement.

Scholarship includes a grant award and a strong development programme for students to develop technology for social good.

Up to 60 undergraduate students will receive a grant of up to Rs 4 lakh each, while up to 40 postgraduate students will be awarded up to Rs 6 lakh each.

''This makes it one of the largest scholarship programmes in award value, by a corporate foundation aimed at supporting students towards technology for social good. Students will, in addition, gain valuable opportunities to interact with leading global experts, apply for mentoring, internships, volunteering, a strong alumni network and more,'' the statement added.

In 2021, 76 first year UG and PG students were awarded the first Reliance Foundation Scholarships in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Sciences.

Reliance Foundation Scholarships will identify and select the brightest students in India through a rigorous and competitive selection process, which includes an online application and interviews with a panel of leading Indian and international experts.

The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of merit and applicants from across all socio-economic backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

The scholarships are part of Reliance Foundation's ongoing focus to develop and improve access to world class education from early childhood to higher studies. The Reliance Foundation Schools provide quality education to 14,000 students a year, while the Dhirubhai Ambani Scholarships have provided over 12,500 scholarships since 1996, on a merit-cum-means basis for students to pursue higher education.

