No discrimination against women athletes with disabilities: HC

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Centre and the state government not to discriminate against women athletes with disabilities.

There should not be any unfair discrimination against women athletes with disabilities on grounds of race, gender, sex, marital status, ethnic or social origin, colour, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture, language and birth, Justice R Mahadevan said.

The athletes shall be provided with adequate financial assistance, free medical service and all other requisites to participate in all the national and international events, the judge added.

He was disposing of a writ petition from M Sameeha Barvin of Chennai, praying for a direction to the chairman of All India Sports Council of the Deaf in New Delhi to include her name in the final selection list and send her to participate in the 4th World Deaf Athletics Championship, which was conducted in Poland from August 23 to 28 this year.

By an August 13 order, the judge had directed the petitioner to appear before the Council and on such appearance, the Council should declare her as selected and permit her to participate in the tournament under the women category. Accordingly, she was permitted to participate in the said event.

Now the judge noted that upon her performance, Barvin is now eligible to participate in the World Deaf Olympic Championship, 2022 as well as Paralympic, 2023.

Passing final orders, the judge observed that this is a case of discrimination based on the gender as well as the disability, due to which, the petitioner had faced several difficulties and barriers to participate in the international event. The Central and the state governments, being the competent authorities to provide and ensure support and safety to sports women with disabilities, should inspire their confidence freely and to take part actively in the events at all levels. ''Therefore, in exercise of the power conferred under Article 226 of the Constitution and to render substantial justice, this court issues the following directions to the respondent authorities for the purpose of streamlining the policy qua woman athletes with disabilities, in consultation with experts, so as to enable them to participate in all the events at State, National and International levels, with equality and dignity,'' the judge said and directed the authorities concerned to follow proper selection process, so as to enable the meritorious candidates to participate in the international events.

The other directions included a proper selection process to enable the meritorious candidates to participate in the events. Their fullest potential and capabilities to achieve success in all the events, must be used. They should be provided with all disabled friendly materials, clothes, prosthetics and other accessories that may be required in the day-to-day affairs, with incentives so as to encourage and nurture their excellence in the respective sport and to participate in the events at all levels. Their safety and security should be ensured to inspire their confidence freely and take part actively in the events at all levels. The male counterparts should be sensitised the sense of equality in their mind, so as to maintain a safe environment for women athletes at all levels. They should be suitably rewarded, irrespective of their achievements or otherwise, the judge added.

