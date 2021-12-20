Left Menu

2-day Delhi Assembly session to begin from Jan 3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:55 IST
2-day Delhi Assembly session to begin from Jan 3
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day session of the Delhi Assembly will be held from January 3 to take up legislative work, an official bulletin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi Cabinet has approved the setting up of a Delhi Teachers' University and said that a bill on it will be placed before the assembly in the coming session.

''Hon'ble Members are informed that the Fourth part of Second session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11 am in the Assembly Hall,'' the assembly bulletin said.

The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for January 3 and 4. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended, it said.

In view of the Covid threat, the members will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. They will sit according to a sitting plan to ensure proper physical distance between them, the bulletin stated.

The members are compulsorily required to carry the final certificate for COVID-19 vaccination or a Covid-negative test report issued not earlier than 48 hours prior to the commencement of the session on January 3, it said.

The session will have Question Hour and the members will be able to raise issues of importance under special mention, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021