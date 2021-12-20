Left Menu

Senior IAS officer Anupam Rajan replaces Veer Rana as MP chief electoral officer

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday appointed senior IAS officer Anupam Rajan as the new chief electoral officer CEO of the state in place of Veera Rana. Rana an IAS officer of the 1988 batch is appointed as the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday appointed senior IAS officer Anupam Rajan as the new chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state in place of Veera Rana. Rana (an IAS officer of the 1988 batch) is appointed as the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). He replaced Rashmi Arun Shami (of 1994 batch), official sources said.

Shami, who is a principal secretary of the school education department, was holding the office of MPBSE chairman as an additional charge.

Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) Shailendra Singh (1988 batch) has been given the additional charge of the higher education department in place of Rajan (an IAS officer of the 1993 batch), the sources added.

