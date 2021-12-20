Left Menu

Maha: Headmaster, school caretaker held for accepting Rs 5,200 bribe from teacher

Anti Corruption Bureau ACB officials on Monday arrested a headmaster and a caretaker of a residential school for mentally retarded students here in Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,200 from a teacher for releasing his pending salary. ACB officials arrested Gholap when he was accepting Rs 5,200 from the complainant on behalf of Parsuwale at a hotel.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:24 IST
Maha: Headmaster, school caretaker held for accepting Rs 5,200 bribe from teacher
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday arrested a headmaster and a caretaker of a residential school for mentally retarded students here in Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,200 from a teacher for releasing his pending salary. The accused headmaster is identified as Yousuf Parsuwale (50) and the caretaker as Dattatreya Gholap (47), an official said.

According to the ACB, the complaint teacher is working at the school located at Ambad Road in Jalna. The complainant alleged that Parsuwale had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 to release his salary pending for the last five months and additional Rs 200 for issuing a letter of recommendation for the president of the school, a prerequisite for releasing the salary, the ACB said. ACB officials arrested Gholap when he was accepting Rs 5,200 from the complainant on behalf of Parsuwale at a hotel. Subsequently, Parsuwale was also arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021