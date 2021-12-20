SDMC to open one English medium school in each of its wards from new academic session

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will open one English medium school in each of its wards from the new academic session, according to an official statement on Monday.

According to an official, initially, 104 English medium schools will be opened in SDMC wards. The move is being made in view of the impact and importance of English in the present scenario, the statement said.

''Due to the increasing social and employment impact of the English language, the need for English medium schools was being felt for a long time. So, the Education Department of SDMC is going to start one fully English Medium School in each ward of the civic agency from the new session,'' the municipal corporation said in a statement.

''The SDMC will run 104 English Medium Schools in its area as the corporation has a total of 104 wards. For this, the process of purchasing books has been started. The civic agency will deploy its teachers with proper skills and expertise in these English medium schools,'' said the Director of Education Department at SDMC Pradeep Kumar.

The municipal corporation has made adequate arrangements in its schools, such as installation of RO water system, playgrounds, smart classrooms, free mid-day meal, distribution of school bags, dress, books, stationery along with scholarships for the students, he said. ''Despite these efforts, some parents were sending their children to private schools and the reason was these were English medium. With the initiative to start English medium school in each ward, the number of students will surely go up in SDMC schools,'' Kumar said.

Besides this, English medium sections will also be started according to the need in other 464 SDMC schools.

