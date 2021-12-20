Governor Dhankar objects to Univ VCs skipping meeting

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took ''strong exception'' to chancellors and vice-chancellors of private universities in the state absenting themselves from a meeting called by him on Monday, claiming it was an example of fear that pervades the state.

The Governor also held the stance of the top officials of the private universities as indicative of ''crystallisation of unionism'' and directed the meeting be rescheduled to Wednesday December 23.

''Taking exception to stance of Pvt. Univ Chancellors & VCs that they will not attend Dec 20 meeting, Governor has rescheduled meeting for Dec 23,'' an official of the Raj Bhawan tweeted.

In a letter addressed to the universities, the official conveyed ''strong exception and displeasure'' of the governor, who is the visitor of private universities that include St Xaviers' University, Adamas, Amity and Brainware among others.

Bringing to their attention the governor's observations on the issue, the letter said ''such a stance, after having confirmed participation in the said meeting, on the day of the meeting, indicates unionism and is totally unconvincing.'' It said that the premise indicated for not attending the meeting is inappropriate and unacceptable, maintaining that all programmes at Raj Bhawan are conducted with full adherence to Covid-19 protocol and disaster management stipulations.

''The tenor and content of your communication, unfortunately and worrisomely, indicate crystallisation of unionism at your level - bearing out the fear existing pervasively in the state on account of authoritarianism in governance,'' the communication, quoting the governor's observations, said.

It said that the object of the meeting was to ensure that education environment improves. Earlier in January 2020, a similar meeting with vice chancellors of state-run universities in West Bengal fell through when university officials did not attend the meeting which the Governor had called.

