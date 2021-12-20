Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-12-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 23:52 IST
HP govt to pay revised pay scale to its employees with effect from Jan 1, 2016
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide revised pay scales to its around two lakh employees with effect from January 1, 2016, an official spokesperson said here on Monday.

This decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. It will put an additional burden of about Rs 4000 crore annually on the state exchequer.

The state government employees will get the salary of January 2022 payable in February 2022 in revised pay scale, he added.

The state government has already provided interim relief of about Rs 5,000 crore to the employees as part of the arrears, he added.

A decision was also taken in the cabinet meeting to increase the salary of contract employees.

