Kerala MP, MLA allege protocol violation in Prez event; say they were not invited

A Congress MP and a CPI(M) MLA on Tuesday claimed that there was protocol violation in the convocation of central university of Kerala here to be attended by President Ramnath Kovind, as they were allegedly not invited to the event. In a Facebook post, Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan said not inviting him to the convocation of the varsity, even though he represents the area in Parliament, is a breach of protocol.

''Without following any protocol, the event has been turned into a completely saffronised event involving only BJP representatives. This is objectionable and completely undemocratic,'' the Kasaragod MP said.

He also said the university officials have insulted the President.

''The move by the Central University of Kerala is a latest example of saffronisation of the higher education sector in the country,'' Unnithan alleged.

CPI(M) MLA C H Kunhambu also raised similar allegations, saying he has written to the Vice Chancellor of the University expressing displeasure over not being invited to the programme scheduled to be held in his Udma assembly constituency.

''I was not informed about the event to be attended by the President, in the district,'' he told PTI. However, the university authorities said the decision on the invitees was taken by the security and protocol officers.

According to a release, Kovind arrived here this afternoon on a three-day visit to the southern state to attend various events in Kasaragod, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The President will be the chief guest at the 5th Convocation of the Central University of Kerala to be held at Kasaragod Periya campus this evening.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and State Local Self Government and Excise Minister M V Govindan will also attend the event.

The President will then proceed to Kochi and attend various functions at the Naval Base on December 22.

The President, who will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on December 23 morning, will attend an event organised by the PN Panicker Foundation there, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)