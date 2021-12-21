Left Menu

Maha relaxes minimum age cut-off for nursery to class 1 admissions

The children should have been born between October 1, 2015, and December 31, 2016.The circular also states that the age limit can be flexible for pre-primary admission.No school should deny admission to children by citing any age issue.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:46 IST
Maha relaxes minimum age cut-off for nursery to class 1 admissions
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra education department has relaxed the minimum age criterion for admission to classes from the nursery to class 1 for the academic year 2022-23, officials said on Tuesday. As per the government resolution (GR) dated September 18, 2020, the cut-off date for the minimum age for school admission has been December 31. Due to this cut-off date, children born in October, November and December faced issues while securing admission in schools. Considering this issue, the education department has changed the minimum age criteria for admission for the academic year 2022-23, a government circular stated on Monday. As per the new rule, children born between October 1, 2018, and December 31, 2019, and completed the minimum age of three years as of December 31, 2022, can take admission to nursery. The children born between October 1, 2017, and December 31, 2018, and who have completed the minimum age of four years as of December 31, 2022, can take admission to junior KG (kindergarten).

Similarly, children born between October 1, 2016, to December 31, 2017, and completed the minimum age of five years as of December 31, 2022, are eligible for senior KG admission, it said.

For class 1 admission, the minimum age criterion is the completion of six years as of December 31, 2022. The children should have been born between October 1, 2015, and December 31, 2016.

The circular also states that the age limit can be flexible for pre-primary admission.

No school should deny admission to children by citing any age issue. The circular says no upper limit is decided for admissions and it can be kept flexible.

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021