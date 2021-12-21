Left Menu

Man stabs wife’s lover to death at Jaipur bus stand

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 15:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man allegedly murdered his wife's lover in the Vishwakarma Nagar area of Jaipur on Tuesday morning.

Accused Karan is absconding and being searched, police said.

The preliminary probe into the matter suggests that Karan's wife had an illicit relationship with Yogesh, 22, for the last few years, they said.

Yogesh often used to come to Jaipur from Delhi on the pretext of meeting Karan, who recently came to know about his illicit affair with his wife and asked Yogesh to stay away from her, the police said.

"Yogesh, however, came from Delhi today and Karan's wife went to receive him at a nearby bus stand at around 4.30 am. Karan too followed her," the police said.

As Karan found his wife meeting Yogesh at the bus stand, he whipped out a knife and stabbed him, police said, adding in a fit of rage, Karan also slit open Yogesh's throat, killing him on the spot.

After executing the gruesome killing, Karan fled the scene, police said, adding they have launched a manhunt to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

