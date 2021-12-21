Entrepreneurial Mindsets Curriculum (EMC) to benefit 40,000 students in Andhra Pradesh

- 9th grade students in 370 schools could transform their life outcomes BANGALORE, India, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In what could be a big boost to the life outcomes of over 40000 students when they complete their school education, the government of Andhra Pradesh has launched an ambitious Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program (EMDP) across the state. The program will strengthen the current education stream of class 9 students in over 300 schools with a comprehensive Enterprise Mindset Curriculum (EMC) designed to instill 21st century skills required for them to thrive as entrepreneurs.

The program will be implemented by Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) in partnership with Samagra Shiksha & SCERT (State Council of Education Research and Training)- AP and has been conceptualized and designed by an alliance of non-profit organizations including GAME, Udhyam Learning Foundation, Aflatoun International, Reap Benefit, and MakerGhat.

Entrepreneurial Mindset has emerged as a subject of immense potential that could transform aspiring individuals from being jobseekers to job creators. With an overall downward trend in employment and an ever increasing number of youth entering the workforce each year, entrepreneurship is a big lever for job creation and economic growth. EMDP also activates life skills like creativity, problem solving, critical thinking and leadership, all of which can contribute to significant growth opportunities for future generations.

Andhra Pradesh state government is one of the early adopters of entrepreneurial mindsets as the need of the hour. ''The program was launched as a government initiative by the Honorable Education Minister, Sri. Audimulapu Suresh Garu on July 20th, 2021. It was rolled out in 30 schools and reached 1000 students in Phase-I (Online Entrepreneurship Program). Encouraged by the results of Phase-I, the Government has given a green signal for Phase-II with a more ambitious target of 300+ schools and reaching 40,000+ students belonging to the 9th Grade,'' said Sri Budithi Rajsekhar, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

''GAME in alliance with Samagra Shiksha & SCERT- AP has started the work on the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program-Phase 2 (EMDP) where 377 School students get to use a hands-on problem solving approach and build on several 21st-century skills designed to equip them with the skills and mindset to create value. They will build the learning muscle to think independently and innovatively. We hope that this will help to build capabilities that will make entrepreneurship aspirational and a top career choice for the youth,'' said Mekin Maheshwari, Co-Founder, GAME and Founder Udhyam Learning Foundation.

Currently 13 districts have been covered, 429 teachers trained and it is envisaged that 35000+ students will experience the joy of being entrepreneurial and hone their skills to become the next generation of job creators. About Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME): GAME's mission is to catalyse an India-wide entrepreneurial movement and favorable conditions for the growth of both existing and new enterprises resulting in 50 million new jobs by 2030. It is our aim to ensure that a significant percentage of new businesses are women-owned. We hope to inspire and support similar movements in other parts of the world facing similar challenges. For more information: https://massentrepreneurship.org/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)