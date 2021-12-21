Left Menu

TCS, Wipro,to be among 40 companies to take part in job fair in Belagavi on Dec 23

TCS, Wipro, HCL, Byjus and Toyota would be among more than 40 companies to take part in a job fair at a college here on December 23, which would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, a Karnataka Minister said.The Minister for Higher Education, IT-BT and Skill Development Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said candidates who have completed BE, B Tech., M Tech., Diploma and ITI can participate in the fair.They should have Aadhaar card, educational certificate, marks card both original and photocopy, two passport size photographs and a minimum of five resumes with them.

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 17:02 IST
TCS, Wipro,to be among 40 companies to take part in job fair in Belagavi on Dec 23
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
TCS, Wipro, HCL, Byjus and Toyota would be among more than 40 companies to take part in a job fair at a college here on December 23, which would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, a Karnataka Minister said.

The Minister for Higher Education, IT-BT and Skill Development Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said candidates who have completed BE, B Tech., M Tech., Diploma and ITI can participate in the fair.

They should have Aadhaar card, educational certificate, marks card (both original and photocopy), two passport size photographs and a minimum of five resumes with them. There would be no entry fee.

HP, Narayana Group, UTL, Ola, Tata Communications, Tata Business Hub Ltd, Jasmin Infotech, would be among the companies that would participate in the fair, he said.

For those selected on Dec 23, the second round of interviews will be conducted on Dec 24 and for those not selected, suitable training on imparting skill sets will be planned, the minister said.

He also also said interested candidates should register on https:killconnect.kaushalakar.com/app/jobfair and upload their bio-data to ksdc.recruitment@gmail.com. For further information, candidates can contact 82778 95931.

