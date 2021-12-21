Left Menu

Gang preparing fake education certificates busted in Telangana; 12 held

The gang members were operating for the past two-three years and were charging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 4 lakh for the fake certificates, Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said.So far 62 students, who went abroad including to the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand for higher education using such fake certificates were identified, the senior official said.

Updated: 21-12-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:31 IST
A gang allegedly engaged in making fake educational certificates was busted and 12 people were arrested in Warangal district on Tuesday, police said. The gang members prepared fake certificates and marksheets of graduation and other courses of different universities across the country and other educational documents using high quality scanners and sold it to students for enabling them to get admission in educational institutes overseas, they said. The gang members were operating for the past two-three years and were charging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 4 lakh for the fake certificates, Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said.

So far 62 students, who went abroad including to the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand for higher education using such fake certificates were identified, the senior official said. Based on specific information, police nabbed 12 members of the gang. Three more members of the gang are still at large. Police seized 212 fake certificates, six laptops, printers, fake rubber stamps, lamination machines, among others, from the possession of the accused. Further probe is on.

