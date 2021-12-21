Left Menu

Activist donates mother's body

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:44 IST
A social activist donated his mother’s body to state-run MKCG Medical College and Hospital here after her death early Tuesday.

The body of G Tarimi, 67, was handed over to the medical college authorities by her son Abani Gaya who is the president of ‘Manabika Adhikar Surakshya Manch’, an organisation spearheading a movement for the development of healthcare facilities in southern Odisha.

“The body will be very helpful to the students for their studies and research purposes as the department does not have adequate number of cadavers,'' J Sagar Prusty, head of the anatomy department said.

The body has been embalmed to forestall decomposition, Prusty said.

Her eyes, which have been removed, will be brightening up two lives, said Suchitra Dash, head of the eye department.

“Even though she had not pledged to donate her body before her death, we did it for the benefit of students and researchers, ‘Abani Gaya said.

It was the second body donation in the medical college in a month and the ninth in the last eight years.

“Amid our grief, we feel proud as her cadaver will benefit several medical students of the college,” said Purnima, daughter of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

