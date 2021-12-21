Left Menu

Warnings on long hair ignored, Palghar school principal gives students hair cut

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 21-12-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 19:15 IST
The principal of a school in Palghar in Maharashtra reportedly gave several students a hair cut after they ignored repeated warnings about their unruly locks.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, which took place on Monday, teachers and the school management said these students, from Classes IX and X, were coming to class with long hair, which was against the rules of the institution.

Several parents who spoke to the media on Tuesday expressed outrage over the incident and condemned the act of the principal.

