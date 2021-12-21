Karnataka assembly passes four bills

Four bills, including one to specify a separate rate of property tax for industrial buildings in corporations and other urban local bodies, aimed at encouraging the establishment of industries in the state, were passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The Karnataka Municipal Corporations and Certain Other Law (Second Amendment) Bill 2021, that amends the Municipal Corporations and Municipalities Act, is to give effect to the proposal made in the budget speech of 2021-22.

Piloting the bill for the consideration of the House, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj said the bill is aimed at specifying a separate rate of property tax to be levied for industrial buildings in the Corporations and other urban local bodies, to encourage the establishment of industries.

Also passed was the Karnataka State AYUSH University Bill, 2021, aimed at establishing a University called the Karnataka State AYUSH University, with headquarters at Shivamogga, as a university of excellence.

According to bill, it is to meet the increasing complexity of growth and development in the field of AYUSH, to set a standard to perform multiple functions in academics, research, consultancy, think-tank, training and knowledge dissemination to meet the needs of the government in the field of public health, AYUSH industry, development of medical plant resource academia and society at large.

Other bills passed were the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulations of transfers of teachers) (Second amendment) Bill, 2021 and The University of Agricultural Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)