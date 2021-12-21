Left Menu

IMA launches 'Cup of Life, to promote use of menstrual cup

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Al Ameen College here, in collaboration with the Kochi branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has launched 'Cup of Life', a project to promote usage of menstrual cup instead of sanitary napkins.

IMA Kochi President, Dr Maria Varghese, inaugurated the event held at the college at Edathala here in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit and the women's cell.

''As part of this campaign, the menstrual cup, which costs Rs 300, was made available to all college girls and teachers for Rs 100,'' the college authorities said in a release.

Dr Aaavani, gynaecologist at Amrita Hospital, gave the awareness class for students and teachers of the college. IMA Secretary Dr Anitha Thilakan and National Health Mission officials Dr Akhil Xavier Manuel and others led classes on a variety of subjects.

Doctors spoke on menstrual hygiene and the use of the menstrual cup and how its use can make menstrual days like any other normal day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

