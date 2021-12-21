NEET-PG 2021 counselling: Protesting doctors 'return' flowers, 'taali-thaali'

In a novel way to register their protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, several resident doctors in Delhi on Tuesday threw flowers on security barricades, and clanged utensils and clapped in front of the Nirman Bhawan here, saying they were symbolically ''returning'' the adulation showered on them for being Covid warriors. As the stir led by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), resumed after a week-long hiatus, entered into its fifth day in Tuesday, patient care remained affected at three Centre-run facilities -- Safdarjung, RML and Lady Hardinge hospitals -- and some of the Delhi government-run hospitals. Meanwhile, the IMA's Junior Doctors Network has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya demanding fast-tracking of the court hearing to expedite NEET-PG 2021 counselling, while extending solidarity with resident doctors protesting outside Nirman Bhawan, which houses the health ministry office, for the second consecutive day.

Many wore white lab coats, and stethoscopes thrown around the neck, chucked floral petals on security barricades, and on a lab coat hung on a barricade, with ''Dear Union Health Ministry'' scrawled on its back, as scores of other medics clanged utensils, clapped and chanted 'We want justice'.

During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government authorities had showered floral petals from mid-air and had asked people to clang utensils and clap for a few minutes by coming out in the open in balconies of their homes, in acknowledgement of the yeoman services rendered by doctors to fight the pandemic.

FORDA, in a statement issued late evening, said, ''Since the voices of thousands of resident doctors are not being heard by the authorities, we have returned the 'taalis and thaalis' that were clamoured, and 'phool' (flowers) which were showered upon us during the previous waves of COVID-19 pandemic''.

''We have also requested the honourable presidents of all political parties of the nation to take note of our grievance, and to highlight the issue in Parliament of India during the ongoing Winter Session,'' the statement said.

Resident doctors of various hospitals in Delhi on Monday had protested in front of the Nirman Bhawan over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, affecting patient care services.

''In the face of the imminent third wave of COVID-19 and one third of the remaining resident workforce, we have been left with no choice but to intensify the ongoing strike to push further our demands. We stand in solidarity, and participate with resident doctors all over the country who are protesting against the delay in NEET PG counselling, including withdrawal from all services, and protesting today (20th December 2021) at Nirmal Bhavan,'' the IMA's Junior Doctors Network had said in the letter written on Monday.

''For the due optimisation of lives of the patients, the overburdened junior residents and around 50,000 doctors who have been waiting to be deployed in their earned PG seats amid repeated deferment and hazy policies, we demand the fast tracking of court hearing to necessarily expedite NEET PG counselling,'' it stated. The protesting doctors carried banners and posters, held demonstrations and raised slogans, seeking redressal of the issue.

Police security has been stepped up in the street in front of Nirman Bhawan.

Members of RDAs of all major hospitals of Delhi under the banner of FORDA had marched and demonstrated in front of Nirman Bhawan as part of the ongoing agitation to expedite NEET-PG counselling 2021 on Monday, FORDA president Dr Manish said.

Subsequently, there was a meeting of FORDA and RDA representatives with the Union health minister at Nirman Bhawan, he said.

''However, as earlier, the minister gave only verbal assurance... no concrete measure has been taken by the authorities concerned,'' he had said.

By evening, protesters went away as they were not prepared to camp in the streets and returned to the same place on Tuesday morning.

On December 9, the resident doctors had said they were suspending the agitation, called by the FORDA for a week following the health ministry's assurance to expedite court hearing and subsequently fast-tracking of the counselling process.

However, on Wednesday, FORDA wrote to the Union health minister informing him that it was resuming the stir from December 17.

AIIMS RDA, which has been protesting the delay in NEET-PG counselling by working with black ribbons on their arms, held a candlelight march in the evening from JLN auditorium, in the campus to gate number one on Monday.

Resident doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Hospitals, and three hospitals under the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), including LNJP Hospital, had resumed the stir on Friday, accusing the government of making a false promise.

They also pointed out the ''acute shortage'' of resident doctors across the country as the counselling of NEET-PG 2021 batch has already been delayed by eight months. PTI KND/PLB SRY

