IT dept raids entities linked to Chinese mobilephone manufacturers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 13:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted multiple searches in various states against entities engaged with Chinese mobilephone manufacturers on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.

The raids are being carried out at premises located in the national capital region and some states in the south, they said.

Some vendors and distribution partners of these firms are being searched and more details are awaited, the sources said.

