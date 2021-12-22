Left Menu

327 teaching, non-teaching staff members of KVs, JNVs, CBSE died due to COVID-19: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:33 IST
A total of 327 teaching and non-teaching staff members of Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Central Board of Secondary Education expired due to COVID-19 but none of them died during Covid duty, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar gave the information in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

''As per available data 327 teaching/non-teaching staff of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Central Board of Secondary Education expired due to COVID-19. None of these teachers died during Covid duty,'' he said.

''Education is a subject in the Concurrent List of the Constitution and schools, other than those owned and funded by the Central government, are under the jurisdiction of the state governments,'' he added.

