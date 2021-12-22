India Book of Records Ends the Year on a High Note

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) India Book of Records has reasons to celebrate the year-end with-it applicants pouring in fresh entries each day. Hundreds of applications processed day in and day out result in getting the records created and published in our annual book. These record holders inspire and provide fresh insights to us at India Book of Records into what all human potential is actually capable of. Team IBR has an illustrious team of Chief Editors from record books of seven nations Vietnam, Malaysia, USA, Nepal, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Thailand as its board members. This lends reason enough for our applicants to come back with even greater zeal and better performance. This month, the following talents proved their mettle with the support of India Book of Records. Little toddler finds joy in identification Aaradhya Ashish Agarwal (born on December 6, 2019) of Pune, Maharashtra, is appreciated for identifying 12 shapes, 15 countries flag, 3 seasons, 20 parts of the body, English alphabet, 7 wonders of the world, 15 sports, 23 professionals, 15 colors, 10 freedom fighters, pictures of 12 opposite and 22 action words, 12 school items and 17 festivals at the age of 1 year and 10 months, as confirmed on October 21, 2021. Toddler wins hearts by identifying innumerable collectibles Kushmitha Veeranna N. (born on November 25, 2018) of Hassan, Karnataka, is appreciated for identifying 10 shapes, 12 fruits, 7 tools, 17 vegetables, 7 colors, flags of 12 countries, 12 community helpers, parts of a computer, 36 animals, 10 parts of the body, 10 Tirthankaras; matching questions; reciting 16 national symbols, capitals of 28 Indian states, 8 planets, 7 continents, 6 rhymes, numbers from 1-20, days of the week and months in a year in English and Kannada at the age of 2 years and 10 months, as confirmed on October 23, 2021. Maximum flags of countries identified by a kid in one minute The record for identifying the maximum number of flags of countries in one minute was set by Sadhana Panaghanti (born on February 28, 2018) of Koppal, Karnataka. She identified 55 flags of countries at the age of 3 years, 7 months and 25 days, as confirmed on October 23, 2021. New and Old Testament Book Names Recited by a Child Adwita Amit Kamle (born on January 31, 2012) of Sangli, Maharashtra, is appreciated for reciting the names of books of the Holy Bible. She recited the names of 66 books (39 from the Old Testament and 27 from the New Testament) in 40 seconds and 14 milliseconds at the age of 9 years and 9 months, as confirmed on November 15, 2021. Happy toddler pleased to recite a challenging list Jane Catherina (born on December 7, 2018) of Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, is appreciated for reciting days of the week, months in a year, Uyireluthukkal in Tamil, 8 planets, 5 oceans, numbers from 1-20, 12 national symbols, capitals of all Indian states; identifying the English alphabet with words, 21 birds, 24 flowers, 32 musical instruments, 24 colours, 22 objects, 32 fruits and 15 insects at the age of 2 years and 10 months, as confirmed on November 6, 2021. Human Calculator The record for being a Human Calculator was set by Amit Sawlani (born on June 21, 1998) of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He did multiple onerous and abstruse calculations accurately in the least time. He calculated the table of any 2-digit number in the least time of 3.16 seconds, table of any 3-digit number in 3.78 seconds and simultaneous tables of 25 different 2-digit numbers in 2 minutes, 54 seconds and 15 milliseconds, faster than a calculator, at the Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, Punjab on November 13, 2021. Fastest to perform all Bharatanatyam hasta mudras in reverse order The record for being the fastest to perform all Bharatanatyam hasta mudras in reverse order was set by Nithya Prakasam (born on April 29, 1981) of Bengaluru, Karnataka. She performed all 62 mudras namely Dasavatharahasta, Asamyuktha hasta and Samyuktha hasta in reverse order (mirror image way) in just 36 seconds and 27 milliseconds, as confirmed on October 27, 2021. Longest Handshake A Sree Dharshini (born on July 8, 2004) and A Padmavathi (born on April 3, 1979) of Tamil Nadu, India, set a record for performing the longest handshake. They started the handshake at 11.02 am on September 22, 2021, performed for 72 hours and 4 minutes, and ended it at 11.10 am on September 25, 2021, at Nagarathar Sangam, Karur, Tamil Nadu. Poetry book on love & bereavement Ankit Maniar (born on December 13, 1994) of Rajkot, Gujarat, is appreciated for writing a book titled ‘Vicharo Na Virah Ma’ (ISBN: 978-93-82019-83-1), published by Creative Prakashan Publications. The book consists of six poems and is written in Gujarati, as confirmed on November 17, 2021. Maximum knuckle push-ups with weight on back in 30 seconds The record for performing the maximum number of knuckle push-ups (with weight on the back) in 30 seconds was set by Sunil Kumar (born on January 28, 1979) of Malappuram, Kerala. He performed 21 knuckle push-ups while carrying a bag weighing 39.95 kg on his back in 30 seconds, as confirmed on October 25, 2021. Stay tuned for more inspiration…!

