Maha health dept recruitment irregularities: Tope says pvt firm roped in to conduct exam after being cleared by HC

Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said a private company was given the contract to conduct exams for recruitment to the state health department as it was cleared of its earlier charges by the Bombay High Court and qualified on various parameters. The health minister was responding to a question raised by Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar.

The exams for Class C and D staff of the health department scheduled in September this year were postponed after the company tasked with making arrangements for it failed to do so, Tope had earlier said.

Later, an examination for grade C and D employees recruitment was to take place on October 30, but the question paper got leaked, following which more than 10 people were arrested.

Tope on Wednesday said, “The Nyasa Communication Private Limited was selected because it had earlier approached the Bombay High Court, and after hearings, the firm was cleared of its earlier charges. Hence, the Maharashtra General Administration Department had to shortlist the firm because it was qualifying on other parameters. After GAD's decision, the state health department considered its bid for conducting the examinations.” The health department had conducted an exam for five firms shortlisted by the department and Nyasa scored 90 marks out of 100, Tope said. ''It was the highest, hence the firm got selected,” he said.

Responding to questions raised by Darekar and another BJP member Gopichand Padalkar on some purported audio clips related to the alleged exam paper leak case, Tope said the cyber crime department is carrying out an investigation into it. ''The health department has filed a complaint and police have lodged an FIR in the same case. Once the probe is over, we can take a decision regarding the recruitment later,'' he said.

“If the state has to re-conduct the exams because of the paper leak case, we will not ask candidates to pay the fees for the exams. Whatever fees they have already paid, it will be considered valid for the next exam as well,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)