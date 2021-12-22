Left Menu

29 school students test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 29 students of a residential school in West Bengal's Nadia district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday.

Twenty-nine class 9 and 10 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kalyani have tested positive for COVID-19 and their guardians have been informed to take them back to their homes, the official said.

The students found COVID-19 positive were advised home quarantine as they have symptoms of cough and cold.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Kalyani, Hirak Mandal said the other students of the school and teachers are also being tested for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

