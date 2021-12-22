Left Menu

Protest: Paid holiday declared till Sunday for smartphone manufacturing unit in TN

The protest was a fallout of food poisoning that affected workers staying in company provided accommodation at suburban Vellavedu in Tiruvallur district.Talking to PTI today, a top official said during a meeting in which the management, employees and government officials took part, it was decided that a paid holiday would be declared for them till this Sunday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:32 IST
Protest: Paid holiday declared till Sunday for smartphone manufacturing unit in TN
  • Country:
  • India

The management of a firm, engaged in manufacturing of electronic parts for smartphones, has declared paid holiday for a week till Sunday to its employees after some women workers resorted to a protest on December 18 over a fallout of food poisoning at a company provided accommodation, government sources said on Wednesday.

The company planned to commence production in a ''phased manner'' at its factory located in neighbouring Sriperumbudur, highly placed sources told PTI.

A large number of women workers engaged in the assembling and manufacturing of electronic parts to smart phones, resorted to protest on Saturday leading to traffic snarl on the busy Chennai-Bengaluru highway. The protest was a fallout of food poisoning that affected workers staying in company provided accommodation at suburban Vellavedu in Tiruvallur district.

Talking to PTI today, a top official said during a meeting in which the management, employees and government officials took part, it was decided that a 'paid holiday' would be declared for them till this Sunday. The management informed that it was planned to commence production in a phased manner, he added.

Last week,159 employees fell sick following an outbreak of acute diarrhoeal disease after they allegedly consumed food at the accommodation. All those admitted to various government hospitals were discharged later.

The employees resorted to protest alleging that some affected workers had succumbed. However, after a meeting with Labour Minister T M Anbarasan, revenue and senior government officials, the workers decided to withdraw their stir.

The Kancheepuram district administration also clarified that there were 'no deaths' due to food poisoning and appealed to employees not to believe in rumours. In a press release, it announced that necessary legal action was being taken against those who were trying to spread rumours in this connection. Meanwhile, a detailed e-mail sent to the company seeking information on the issue did not elicit any response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021