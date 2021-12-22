Digital platforms, social media evolving in India: Prasoon Joshi

Noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi on Wednesday said digital and social media platforms are evolving in India and they should work conscientiously keeping the country's interest above everything else. ''Digital and social media platforms are in their inception phase in the country. All that we have to be careful about is not leaving the side of our conscience and keeping the country's interest above all else,'' Joshi said participating virtually at an event named 'Navbharat Navnirman Manch - Uttarakhand' which was organized here on Wednesday by Times Now Navbharat.

On people calling him ''Bhakt,'' Joshi said it does not affect him. '' We should listen to our critics seriously but that does not mean stopping to do what we think is right,'' he said. On OTT platforms Joshi who is also the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification said they have been asked to practice self-regulation of content.

The content being shown on OTT platforms should not ride roughshod over people's sentiments.

When asked how he feels when the name of his home state ''Uttarakhand'' is mentioned, Joshi said he is reminded of his childhood spent in the hills of Chamoli and Tehri.

''I think of a lot of sunshine when the word is mentioned. It is inspiring for me,'' he said. He said it would be wrong to say there has been no development in the hills since his childhood. ''Development has taken place. But the challenges are different in the hills. There are not enough opportunities. They need to join the national mainstream,'' he said Talking about his own creative journey Joshi said he came to Mumbai in search of a livelihood.

Observing that proximity to nature gifts people in hill areas with a sensitive disposition he said they are better cut out for pursuing a career in music, poetry, and film-making.

He said a communication institute should be set up in Uttarakhand to hone people's skills in the creative arts. Joshi also paid a tribute to the country's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat who was killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu describing him as the ''pride of Uttarakhand.'' Gen Rawat was from a village in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)