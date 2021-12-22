Left Menu

Rajnath Singh interacts with Indian students of Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School

The Raksha Mantri exuded confidence that the students will play an important role in the holistic development of the country by making right use of their ability & network and sharing latest best practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:22 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh interacted with Indian students of Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School, in New Delhi on December 22, 2021. Expressing happiness over meeting with the students, Shri Rajnath Singh termed them as the soft power of the country, who are being exposed to best-in-class management and governance practices from the two top-class institutes. He urged them to use their innovative ideas and play their part in nation-building.

The Raksha Mantri exuded confidence that the students will play an important role in the holistic development of the country by making right use of their ability & network and sharing latest best practices. He hoped that the students will work as the ambassadors of Indian value system all over the world not just in their student phase but in future as well.

During the interaction, the students shared their views on India's changed perception in the world, especially after the roll out of the largest vaccination drive in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and schemes like 'Make in India'. They expressed their willingness to return to India, saying that the atmosphere created due to the policies of the Government in the last few years, such as ease of doing business and providing opportunities to startups, will help them contribute to the holistic development of the Nation. Additional Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjay Jaju was among those present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

