Queen's University Vice-Chancellor awarded honorary doctorate by leading Indian university

NEW DELHI, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Amity University Uttar Pradesh in India for his vast experience, distinctive achievements and contribution to academia.

Professor Ian Greer attended the hybrid graduation ceremony virtually from Belfast and was awarded the Doctor of Philosophy honoris causa.

Like Queen's, Amity University Uttar Pradesh (AUUP) has a strong focus on quality teaching, research and innovation.

It is part of the Amity Group of Educational Institutions, which has 11 universities, more than 150 institutions and 25 schools and preschools, serving over 175,000 students in India and abroad. The Group's other locations include London, New York, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, South Africa, Mauritius, Tashkent, Romania, Amsterdam and Uzbekistan.

Vice-Chancellor and Senior Vice President of AUUP, Professor Dr Balvinder Shukla, is PhD Alumnus of Queen's, attending the University in 1989.

Congratulating Professor Greer on his honorary doctorate, Professor Dr Balvinder Shukla said: ''You are an accomplished and versatile professional who is a strong advocate for innovation and research. We consider your journey as a source of motivation and a beacon of focus, determination, and accomplishment.

''Your exemplary commitment, resoluteness, humility and deep compassion for humanity endear you to all. We deeply appreciate your enormous efforts towards social endeavours as well.'' Commenting on the prestigious accolade, Professor Greer said: ''I am truly humbled to have been awarded an honorary doctorate by AUUP, I have much admiration for this institution and all that the Group has achieved internationally.

''India was one of the first countries I visited in my tenure as Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University, and I look forward to continuing to build on our long-standing partnerships and creating new opportunities for the next generation of students.'' About Queen's University Queen's University Belfast is one of the leading universities in the UK and Ireland and a member of the prestigious Russell Group of UK research intensive universities. The University currently has over 2,500 international students from 78 different countries, helping to create a multicultural and vibrant campus offering a truly international experience. It is committed to attracting and developing some of the best global talents, within an environment that enables them to realise their full potential. This has been further aided by lowest student cost of living in the UK and the value offered by the University, an important aspect for Indian students. A host of reasons that makes it a preferred destination for Indian students include employability, academic excellence and choice, affordability, culture and international exposure.

