Left Menu

Gujarat: Two women among 4 more held in exam paper leak case; Rs 34 lakh seized

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 18:57 IST
Gujarat: Two women among 4 more held in exam paper leak case; Rs 34 lakh seized
  • Country:
  • India

Four more persons, including two women candidates, were arrested on Wednesday by Gujarat's Sabarkantha police for their alleged involvement in the leaking of a question paper of an exam held on December 12 for the recruitment of government head clerks, said a senior official.

Also, more than Rs 34 lakh in cash was recovered from the premises of the main accused, Jayesh Patel, and his aide Dipak Patel, both already arrested, he said.

With the latest arrest, police have so far rounded up 18 persons involved in the alleged crime and recovered cash and other valuables worth Rs 78.46 lakh from them, said Sabarkantha district SP Neeraj Badgujar.

The written exam for the recruitment of 186 head clerks was conducted at centres across Gujarat on December 12 by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), with nearly 88,000 aspirants appearing for the test. The exam was annulled after the paper leak episode came to light.

Those who were arrested on Wednesday were identified by the police as Danabhai Dangar, Keyur Patel, Krupali Patel and Himani Desai.

The police also recovered Rs 34.10 lakh in cash from the premises of Jayesh Patel and his aide Dipak Patel, who were arrested earlier, said the SP.

''While Dangar was involved in acquiring the question paper from the supervisor of a printing press (where it was printed), Keyur Patel helped Jayesh Patel in gathering candidates at one place to solve the leaked paper. The two arrested women candidates (Krupali Patel and Himani Desai) had appeared for the exam after acquiring and solving the leaked paper from other accused a day before the test,'' said Badgujar.

Notably, the Gujarat government had on Tuesday cancelled the written test in the ''larger interest'' of nearly 88,000 candidates who had appeared and announced to hold a fresh exam in March.

After the paper leak came to light, an FIR for cheating (IPC section 420), criminal breach of trust (409) and criminal conspiracy (120-B) was lodged at the Prantij police station of Sabarkantha district a week ago.

Police investigations have so far revealed Jayesh Patel, a native of Unchha village of Prantij taluka, and other accused persons managed to acquire the question paper from the supervisor of a printing press and sold it to over 15 candidates and also helped them in solving the paper at various locations a day before the exam.

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021