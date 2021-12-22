British Council Grant for Digital University Kerala

Left Menu

Sinnu Susan Thomas, Assistant Professor of Digital University Kerala and Edilson F Arruda, Lecturer of University of Southampton, will collaborate on the project Developing Policy Inputs for Faster Economic Recovery while Promoting Disaster Preparedness via Artificial Intelligence.This consortium would be funded by the British organisation in order to support nascent partnerships that require assistance to create strong plans for transnational education and teaching collaborations, DUK said in a release.One of the key objectives of the project is to develop techno-socio expertise locally to tackle the social problems through digital intervention, especially using Artificial Intelligence, it said.

The British Council has approved 'Going Global Partnerships Exploratory Grants' for Digital University Kerala (DUK) for promoting disaster preparedness in partnership with the University of Southampton in the UK. Sinnu Susan Thomas, Assistant Professor of Digital University Kerala and Edilson F Arruda, Lecturer of University of Southampton, will collaborate on the project 'Developing Policy Inputs for Faster Economic Recovery while Promoting Disaster Preparedness via Artificial Intelligence'.

''This consortium would be funded by the British organisation in order to support nascent partnerships that require assistance to create strong plans for transnational education and teaching collaborations,'' DUK said in a release.

One of the key objectives of the project is to develop techno-socio expertise locally to tackle the social problems through digital intervention, especially using Artificial Intelligence, it said. The project aims to impart skilling programmes in e-governance for public sector officials and youngsters in disaster management activities. This will be conducted with the support of the IT Mission. Within a year of inception, DUK has managed to attract funds from the foreign collaborations, the release said.

