After failing in exam, student dies by suicide

Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI): A 17-year-old girl student pursuing Intermediate course allegedly committed suicide apparently depressed over failing the first-year exams of the course in Adilabad district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, who consumed hair-dye last week and was admitted to a hospital in Adilabad, was shifted to a state-run hospital here but died today while undergoing treatment, they said.

A family member told a TV channel that after the results were announced she told the kin that she had secured low marks in four subjects and failed in the exams, and then took the extreme step.

Police said no suicide note was found and a case was registered. In the results of the intermediate first year exams that were released recently, 49 per cent of students were declared passed. Different students' organisations have been staging protests since Monday against the State government blaming it that the exams were conducted without online classes during the pandemic due to which 51 per cent students failed. They have been demanding that all students be awarded pass marks.

