Left Menu

Deaths due to road accidents a cause of worry: J&K LG

The government is making continuous efforts to make the public aware of road safety and is committed to enforce the rules and necessary interventions and facilities, the Lt Governor said chairing a high-level meeting on road safety here.He directed the officials to identify factors contributing to road accidents and take proactive measures, ensuring enforcement of safety laws in true spirit and making improvements in the response system and spreading awareness on road safety.Sinha passed explicit directions to the officials to rectify black spots within three months.Traffic management has become more and more technology-driven.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-12-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 23:40 IST
Deaths due to road accidents a cause of worry: J&K LG
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

Describing deaths due to road accidents a cause of worry, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed officials to identify factors contributing to road accidents and rectify black spots within three months.

He asked the health department to explore the possibility of developing more trauma centres near accident-prone highways to help accident victims during the crucial golden hour.

''Deaths due to road accidents are indeed a cause of worry. The government is making continuous efforts to make the public aware of road safety and is committed to enforce the rules and necessary interventions and facilities," the Lt Governor said chairing a high-level meeting on road safety here.

He directed the officials to identify factors contributing to road accidents and take proactive measures, ensuring enforcement of safety laws in true spirit and making improvements in the response system and spreading awareness on road safety.

Sinha passed explicit directions to the officials to rectify black spots within three months.

''Traffic management has become more and more technology-driven. We need to make necessary technological interventions for highly effective road safety measures," he said.

He said training of traffic police, strengthening manpower, generating awareness amongst the people, especially in educational institutions, crackdown on drunken driving and speed, and roping in volunteers for road safety programs would be important steps to address the challenges.

The Health and Medical Education Department has so far established eight trauma centres in various districts, particularly along the highways.

The Lt Governor advised replicating the effective traffic management models and collaborative efforts with different stakeholders to get the desired results on the ground.

He asked the departments concerned to explore the modalities and prepare a proposal for establishing integrated centres of inspection, certification and licensing in highly accident-prone areas of the Union Territory.

He also gave directions for conducting regular meetings of the district road safety committees for comprehensive and multi-sectoral road safety strategies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021