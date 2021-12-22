Left Menu

Rajasthan CM commends progress of 'Prashasan Gaon ke Sang' campaign

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-12-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 23:59 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the progress in the 'Prashasan Gaon ke Sang' campaign under which around 10 lakh pattas (land deeds) have been distributed to people across the state.

In a cabinet meeting, Gehlot reviewed the implementation of the campaign that started from October 2 to give various relaxations and distribute land documents to people in rural areas.

It was informed during the meeting that close to 10 lakh leases have been distributed so far in the camps held in 10,571 gram panchayats across 33 districts of the state under the campaign, a release said.

In the cabinet meeting, a decision to amend rules for the appointment of computer teachers in schools was also taken.

