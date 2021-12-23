Winter session of Jharkhand assembly adjourned sine die

The five-day winter session of the Jharkhand assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, during which a law against mob lynching and the second supplementary budget of Rs 2,926 crore were passed.

In the session that began on December 16, the opposition protested fiercely against the government alleging corruption and irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination, and demanded CBI inquiry into it. Proceedings had to be adjourned several times due to ruckus over the issue.

However, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that those pointing fingers at the conduct of the exam are 'Manuwadis' who don't want welfare of Dalits and Adivasis.

On the second day of the winter session, the second supplementary expenditure statement of Rs 2,926 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal was presented in the assembly. It was passed on December 20.

Jharkhand (Mob Violence and Mob Lynching) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the assembly and passed by voice vote, making it a law.

The state finance minister presented the audit report of the CAG.

Court Fee (Jharkhand Amendment) Bill, 2021, Jharkhand Electricity Fee (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Pandit Raghunath Murmu Tribal University Bill, 2021 were passed on the last day of the session.

Speaker Rabindranath Mahato said that a total of 293 questions were approved during the entire session.

