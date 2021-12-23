Cop assaults Mumbai bar cashier for refusing to serve him food

Left Menu

An assistant police inspector allegedly abused and assaulted the cashier of a bar in Mumbai for refusing to serve him food in the wee hours of Thursday, an official said.The CCTV footage of the incident, that took place around 12.30 am, went viral on social media platforms and the bar owner lodged a police complaint against the API, Vikram Patil, posted at the Vakola police station here.

An assistant police inspector allegedly abused and assaulted the cashier of a bar in Mumbai for refusing to serve him food in the wee hours of Thursday, an official said.

The CCTV footage of the incident, that took place around 12.30 am, went viral on social media platforms and the bar owner lodged a police complaint against the API, Vikram Patil, posted at the Vakola police station here. The bar owner, Mahesh Shetty, claimed the policeman first rang up the bar cashier, Ramdas Patil, asking that he be provided food. The cashier told him the kitchen was closed.

After a few minutes, the API entered the bar, which is located close to the Vakola police station, and allegedly started abusing and assaulting the cashier, Shetty said.

''It was 12.30 am when he asked for food. How can we open the establishment beyond the time limit? We have lodged a complaint against the API and will approach top officials to register an FIR,'' he said.

A senior Mumbai Police official said the incident took place after an argument between the cashier and the API over food.

''We are verifying the facts and action will be taken against the police officer,'' he said.

