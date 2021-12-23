Pune ZP school headmaster suspended for misbehaving with girl student

The officiating headmaster of a Zilla Parishad-run school in Maval tehsil of Pune district has been suspended and a police case filed against him for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials from the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP), the headmaster has been suspended and an FIR registered against him at the Kamshet police station after the alleged incident came to light.

''We have asked the police to take strict legal action in this case,'' said Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pune ZP.

However, he did not disclose when the alleged incident took place.

The CEO asserted the ZP has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of ''gender violence''.

Prasad said an awareness and training programme has been organized for all ZP schools in the district to sensitise them about child sex abuse and preventing such cases.

''It is our commitment to ensure a safe environment for all children in our schools,'' he said.

