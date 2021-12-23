Left Menu

Pune ZP school headmaster suspended for misbehaving with girl student

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-12-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:38 IST
Pune ZP school headmaster suspended for misbehaving with girl student
  • Country:
  • India

The officiating headmaster of a Zilla Parishad-run school in Maval tehsil of Pune district has been suspended and a police case filed against him for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials from the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP), the headmaster has been suspended and an FIR registered against him at the Kamshet police station after the alleged incident came to light.

''We have asked the police to take strict legal action in this case,'' said Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pune ZP.

However, he did not disclose when the alleged incident took place.

The CEO asserted the ZP has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of ''gender violence''.

Prasad said an awareness and training programme has been organized for all ZP schools in the district to sensitise them about child sex abuse and preventing such cases.

''It is our commitment to ensure a safe environment for all children in our schools,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021