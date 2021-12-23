Cow is mother, sacred to us: PM Modi

Taking a swipe at Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said talking about cow has been made a matter of ''sin'' by some people but ''it is mother and sacred for us''.

The PM was addressing a rally here after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 27 projects, including a dairy project, just months ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

He said those making jokes on cows and buffaloes forget that the livelihood of eight crore families depends on ''pashudhan'' (livestock).

''Talking about cow, talking about 'gobardhan' (cow dung) has been made a matter of 'gunah' (sin) by some people. Cow can be a sin for some people, for us it is mother, sacred (gaaye kuch logo ke liye gunah ho sakti hai, hamare liye gaaye, mata hai, poojniye hai),'' Modi said.

In an apparent attack on the Samajwadi Party, Modi said their dictionary contains ''mafiavad'' and ''parivarvad''.

''For us, the priority is 'sabka saath, sabka vikas,'' the PM said.

''It gives pain to some when I talk of double engine, double power and double development as they, who see politics from the spectacle of caste, sect and religion, never wanted the development of UP,'' the PM alleged.

Modi also alleged that those thinking of selfish gains are not liking the development of the state.

''They have an objection to the development of Purvanchal and works for Baba Vishwanath Dham. I have been told that last Sunday, 1.50 lakh pilgrims reached for darshan of Baba Vishwanath Dham,'' he said.

Those who pushed UP backward, their anger will further increase as people from all over the state are standing with the double engine government and giving their blessings, Modi claimed. The PM also stressed on natural farming, saying it is the need of the hour.

In India, natural farming used to be done at one time but with the passage of time, chemical farming took over, he said.

For the safety of future generations, we will have to adopt natural farming, he said. Modi said for his government, the growth of the dairy sector is one of the top priorities.

This was Modi's second visit to his parliamentary constituency in the past 10 days. Earlier, he had inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the city.

After arriving here in the morning, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 2,095 crore. This included ''Banas Dairy Sankul'' at Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon.

Spread across 30 acres, the dairy will be built at a cost of about Rs 475 crore and process about 5 lakh litres of milk per day, according to officials.

The prime minister digitally transferred a bonus of about Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers.

He also laid foundation stones for a biogas-based electricity generation plant and a homeopathic medical college.

Modi also inaugurated multiple urban development projects, including six for the redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking-and-surface park at Beniabag, beautification of two ponds, a sewage treatment plant and provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under the Smart City Mission.

Projects in the education sector inaugurated by the prime minister include the Union Education Ministry's Inter University Centre for Teachers Education, built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore, and a teachers' education centre at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore.

He inaugurated a project comprising a doctors' hostel, a nurses' hostel and a shelter home, built at Rs 130 crore, at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre, a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)