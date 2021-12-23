Left Menu

Naidu releases autobiography of ex-NBCC chief Arup Roy Choudhury

It is also endorsed by Metro Man E Sreedharan.This book is not merely on turning around two prestigious public sector undertakings, NBCC and NTPC but indeed an authentic autobiography of Arup Roy Choudhury himself.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:51 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday released the autobiography of former NTPC and NBCC chief Arup Roy Choudhury, titled ''The Turnover Wizard''. The launch ceremony, that took place at the vice-president's residence here, was attended by Shekhar Dutt, former governor of Chhattisgarh; P K Gupta, chairman and MD of NBCC Ltd; Gireesh Tripathi, director, NTPC School of Business; and A K Mittal, former CMD of NBCC Ltd. Choudhury became the youngest ever CMD of a central public sector enterprise (CPSE) when he took over the reins of NBCC (India) Limited (formerly National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited) in 2001. He is credited with the incredible turnaround of NBCC, which from a company earmarked for disinvestment became a blue-chip firm under his guidance. He has also been the chairman and MD of NTPC, a Maharatna central public sector company, from September 2010 till August 2015. The book, published by HP Hamilton, is touted to encourage professionals and novices across tiers in the corporate world to hold the turf and tackle every crisis. It is also endorsed by 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan.

''This book is not merely on turning around two prestigious public sector undertakings, NBCC and NTPC but indeed an authentic autobiography of Arup Roy Choudhury himself. I am sure this will be a well-sought-after treatise by management institutes, management students and practicing professionals,'' Sreedharan said.

