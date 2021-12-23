Left Menu

Aurangabad: Primary teacher tests COVID-19 positive; school shut temporarily

Hence, as a precautionary measure, it was decided that the school shall remain shut till Monday December 27, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation AMC official said. As a precautionary measure we have shut the school till Monday, AMCs deputy commissioner Santosh Tengle told PTI.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:04 IST
  • India

The Aurangabad civic body in Maharashtra has shut one of the city-based schools for a few days after its teacher from the primary section tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

The teacher from the primary section of Saraswati Bhuwan School tested positive for the infection on December 21. Hence, as a precautionary measure, it was decided that the school shall remain shut till Monday (December 27), the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) official said. ''The teacher has mild symptoms and is home-quarantined. The RT-PCR test of those who came in his contact were conducted by the administration. As a precautionary measure we have shut the school till Monday,'' AMC's deputy commissioner Santosh Tengle told PTI. Education officer Ramnath Thode said, ''We have collected over 300 swabs from the school. The reports are awaited now.'' PTI AW NP NP

