Delhi govt orders increasing salaries of guest teachers in its shcools

This will enable them to live their life with dignity and continue to render their services wholeheartedly at Delhi government schools, Kejriwal added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:11 IST
The Delhi government has directed the Directorate of Education to work out a proposal to increase the salaries of guest teachers in city government schools, according to an official statement. A delegation of the Dilli Atithi Shikshak Sangh met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday and submitted a representation on behalf of guest teachers posted in the schools of the Delhi government. They also shared their teaching-learning experiences with students in schools during the meeting, the statement said. ''As a token of gratitude to guest teachers teaching in Delhi government schools, the Kejriwal government has ordered to increase their salaries. This comes as a gift ahead of the upcoming New Year and will provide significant relief to them in the pandemic,'' it said.

The statement said a major request of the guest teachers, as mentioned in their representation, was regarding the revision of their remuneration.

Keeping inflation, increase in cost of living, and hardship of families due to COVID-19 in mind, the Delhi government has directed the Education Department to increase the remuneration of guest and contract teachers, it added.

''I am happy to announce that the government has started the process to increase the salary of guest teachers,'' Kejriwal said.

His deputy, Sisodia, thanked the teachers for their contributions and significant role in supporting the education of students alongside regular teachers.

''The department is working on the details of the same and will submit us a proposal for increment soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

