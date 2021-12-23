Left Menu

Art, an important instrument to tell the strengths of India: FM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:37 IST
Art, an important instrument to tell the strengths of India: FM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Students from various states of India should learn more about Kalakshetra Foundation and there has to be awareness building on the institution which has been recognized by the Centre as an ''institution of excellence'', Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Sitharaman, who was here to inaugurate the 68th Art Festival of Kalakshetra Foundation as part of the Centre's ''Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'' celebrations, said art is an important instrument to tell the strengths of the country, to the world.

''It was pleasing to know that there were many students from the North East studying here, and quite a few people (students) from Arunachal Pradesh have come here.. we need to attract students from the rest of India to come here to study'', she said.

Sufficing her point, Sitharaman said in places like Kalakshetra Foundation there was a ''blend of so many things'' which was available to a student. ''We can have discussions with Gurus with whom we cannot even think of having an one-on-one interaction...there are many big gurus here to teach us and that kind of advantage is not easy to obtain..We need institutions like this and we need students to qualify through such institutions'', she said.

Sitharaman called for more awareness building on Kalakshetra Foundation to get people to understand what such a place can impart as education. Noting that the country's fine arts, culture were India's ''soft power'' , she said it took several years for yoga to get global recognition. ''Art is an important instrument to tell the strengths of India to the world and institutions like Kalakshetra Foundation should talk more on that so that India is better seen, better recognized (globally)'', she said.

Sitharaman offered her support to Kalakshetra Foundation for its growth and added that the Centre recognized it as an 'Institute of Excellence''. ''It is not only that, this (institution) is going to be a National Institute of Importance''.

Calling for more support from the younger generation, Sitharaman said ''several young minds should also contribute to this institution and it is not just business of elders to talk about fine arts. Today many youngsters have come with many new ideas on how to use technology to promote. Promotion through technology is very important to reach out to more audience'', she said.

Sitharaman said Rukmini Devi Arundale who founded the Kalakshetra Foundation besides teaching dancing also introduced textiles weaving which has made a mark in the handloom sector today. ''Discerning buyers do recognize what you have (Kalakshetra Foundation textiles) and these are all India's traditional strength, indigenously grown strength. We need to encourage this..'', she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021