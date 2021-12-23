67 DNLA militants surrender in Karbi Anglong

Altogether 67 Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militants, active in Assam's Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts, surrendered on Thursday before senior police officers and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council's Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, officials said.

The militants surrendered before Additional Director General of Police Hiren Nath, and other senior police and civil administration officials of the two districts at Dhansiri in Karbi Anglong.

The militants, led by their chief Naidhing Dimasa, deposited two AK-series rifles, 11 guns, nine pistols and over 300 rounds of live ammunition.

The DNLA had declared a unilateral ceasefire on September 25, and 49 members of the outfit had surrendered before the CEM of Dima Hasao autonomous Council Debolal Garlosa and Nath at Khepri in Dima Hasao district on November 13. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Nath said that due to the initiative of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma several militant outfits have returned to the mainstream and the government has taken many steps to resolve the issues raised by them.

Ronghang called the day a ''historic occasion'' for the hill districts and welcomed the militants who gave up the path of violence and embraced peace and development.

