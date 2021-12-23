Left Menu

67 DNLA militants surrender in Karbi Anglong

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:47 IST
67 DNLA militants surrender in Karbi Anglong
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Altogether 67 Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militants, active in Assam's Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts, surrendered on Thursday before senior police officers and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council's Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, officials said.

The militants surrendered before Additional Director General of Police Hiren Nath, and other senior police and civil administration officials of the two districts at Dhansiri in Karbi Anglong.

The militants, led by their chief Naidhing Dimasa, deposited two AK-series rifles, 11 guns, nine pistols and over 300 rounds of live ammunition.

The DNLA had declared a unilateral ceasefire on September 25, and 49 members of the outfit had surrendered before the CEM of Dima Hasao autonomous Council Debolal Garlosa and Nath at Khepri in Dima Hasao district on November 13. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Nath said that due to the initiative of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma several militant outfits have returned to the mainstream and the government has taken many steps to resolve the issues raised by them.

Ronghang called the day a ''historic occasion'' for the hill districts and welcomed the militants who gave up the path of violence and embraced peace and development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021