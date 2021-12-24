Left Menu

Soccer-Pele discharged, is 'stable,' hospital says

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 01:09 IST
Brazil soccer great Pele, who has undergone months of medical issues, has been discharged, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said on Thursday.

"The patient is stable and will continue his treatment for a colon tumor that was identified in September," the statement said.

