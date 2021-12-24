Over 4,000 children found suffering from acute malnutrition in Mumbai city: Maha Council told
More than 4,000 children were found suffering from acute malnutrition in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, this year till August, a Maharashtra minister has told the state Legislative Council. As on August this year, 4,194 children were found suffering from acute malnutrition in Mumbai city.
More than 4,000 children were found suffering from acute malnutrition in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, this year till August, a Maharashtra minister has told the state Legislative Council. Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur gave this information in the Upper House of the state legislature on Thursday while responding to a question asked by Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap. ''As on August this year, 4,194 children were found suffering from acute malnutrition in Mumbai city. Maximum cases were found in Dharavi, Malvani, Mankhurd and Govandi areas,'' she said.
A nutrition rehabilitation centre was set up at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai on August 20 to provide medication to bring the children out of acute malnutrition. Other schemes are also being implemented to improve the health of the malnourished children and their mothers, Thakur added.
